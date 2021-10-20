WISE, VA - Stephen Denver Collins, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Mountain View Regional Hospital in Norton, Virginia.
He was a devoted husband, father, and Papa Steve to his grandsons. He spent his life serving others by way of his occupations, caring heart, and generosity. Steve was a graduate of Jenkins High School and Western Kentucky University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He then earned his Master’s from Morehead State University. He served 36 years teaching and coaching in Ohio County, KY, Jenkins, KY, Norton City Schools, and multiple Wise County Public Schools. While at Appalachia, his 1981-1982 Bulldog basketball team reached the state semifinals. Following retirement, Steve painted for many people in town, continued to refinish local gymnasium playing surfaces throughout the county, and performed weekly cleaning operations for two local churches. Steve was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Wise, VA, and also attended Wise Baptist Church. At WBC, he was faithful to help fund the summer brown bag lunch ministry to help local children in need and served as the honorary “Chef” for the mission trip committee meetings. In addition, he regularly donated to meal projects at Wise Primary School. Steve was most happy giving and cooking for his family and others.
Steve was proceeded in death by his parents, Denver and Betty Shelton Collins.
Steve leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Deborah Hill Collins; his two sons, Matt Collins and his wife Stephanie Carter Collins and Mark Collins and his wife Megan Funk Collins; two grandsons, Carter Steven Collins and Odin Brock Collins; two brothers, Ronald Collins and wife Athena Kaviris Collins and Robert Collins and wife Pamela Minor Collins; as well as a host of other family members and friends.
Steve made many special friends during his lifetime and would like to include them as honorary pallbearers: Stevie Jo Litts, Bernard Hall, Mike Strong, David Pate, Jason Hicks, Jack Hamilton, John Crockett, Roger Austin, Matt Dysart, Barry Nelson, George Barton, Gary Thompson, Gary Holloman, Quinn Bolling, Stan Wilson, Poss Bolling, Dave Bentley, Roger Viers, John Ponish, Jim Collie, and Jack Sizemore (in Memoriam).
Our many thanks to Steve’s many doctors and nurses at Johnson City Medical Center and Norton Community Hospital; Norton Community Rehab Unit; and Mountain View Long-term Care/Hospice for all the care and love you showed Steve through his illness. A special thanks also to Dr. Michael Wheatley for the care and concern you always showed for Steve.
Funeral Services for Stephen Collins will be conducted 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Mike Winters officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, VA. Graveside Committal Services and burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 22, 2021 in Hill Family Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Friday at Sturgill Funeral Home to go to the cemetery in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wise Baptist Church Missions Team 211 Spring Ave. NE Wise, VA 24293
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.