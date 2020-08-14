JOHNSON CITY - Stephen Colby Blackmon, age 35 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Colby was born on March 29, 1985 in Wagarville, Alabama and grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was employed by South East Mowing LLC. Colby was a true hobo named Wandering Wolf and tried to help those who crossed his path. He was also East Coast President of Goon Squad.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester Blackmon and Patricia Blackmon, and his step-brother, Daniel Sanders.
Colby is survived by his Fiancé, Carla Blackmon; children; Lily, Jakob, Brandon and Kendrick; his parents: Donna Blackmon Sanders (Danny) and Robert Scott Roulier. His closest Brothers; Sonny Lemaster, Jason Rasmussen aka NowhereMan Goon Squad Lifer President, Wayno, and Shoestring. He is also survived by a host of relatives, friends and fellow travelers left behind to cherish his memory.
A memorial service to honor Colby’s life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Our Savior Lutheran Church of Johnson City. A visitation will take place at the church, prior to the service from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 3:00 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, Tennessee 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Blackmon Family.