KINGSPORT - Stephen Andrew Jones, 74, a long-time resident of Kingsport, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. The second of five children, Steve was born on January 4, 1949 to Charles E. and Marilyn Y. Jones.

He was a 1967 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School where he lettered in Varsity Football, was a member of the Technology Club, served on the Annual Staff, and was awarded his Eagle Scout Badge. Steve completed the Machinist Apprenticeship program at Tennessee Eastman Company. He attended Clemson University and graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Tech University. He was President of the ASME chapter at Tech in 1973-74 and graduated as a member of Pi Tau Sigma Honorary Mechanical Engineering Society.

