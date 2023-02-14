KINGSPORT - Stephen Andrew Jones, 74, a long-time resident of Kingsport, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. The second of five children, Steve was born on January 4, 1949 to Charles E. and Marilyn Y. Jones.
He was a 1967 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School where he lettered in Varsity Football, was a member of the Technology Club, served on the Annual Staff, and was awarded his Eagle Scout Badge. Steve completed the Machinist Apprenticeship program at Tennessee Eastman Company. He attended Clemson University and graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Tech University. He was President of the ASME chapter at Tech in 1973-74 and graduated as a member of Pi Tau Sigma Honorary Mechanical Engineering Society.
Steve was employed by Eastman Chemical for 35 years before retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Aim Scholars Board of Directors and worked closely with area middle and high schools. He also served as Weblos Den Leader of Pack 183 from 1991 to 1993.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn Y. and Charles E. Jones; sister, Barbara Ann and husband Jerry L. Cook.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Pat F. Jones; daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) and husband Chip Barry, Leigh Suzanne and husband Matthew Campbell; son, Wesley Alan and wife Laura Jones; grandchildren, Megan Barry, Colin and Mason Campbell, Mallory and Allison Jones; sister, Sandra Taylor; brother, Randy Jones; and special brother, Ken Jones, who was always there to help care for Steve during his illness.
Steve accepted Christ and was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church of Kingsport in 1959, where he sang in the youth choir. He joined First Baptist Church in 1964 and was also an Ordained Deacon. He led the Property Assessment Committee, and Facilities Need Team which produced the long-term Master Site Plan for FBC. Steve served as Sunday School Teacher of the Seekers Class for many years.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Byrd, Leroy Gott, Richard Francisco, Jeff Hooker, Craig Hughes, Chip Millican, Larry Neal, Dick Orr, David Petke, Dennis Robinson, Lee Ward, Mike Wayland and Larry Wooten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 400 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.