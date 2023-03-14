KINGSPORT - Stephen A. Jackson, 40, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.
Stephen was born in 1983 in Kingsport, TN, where he resided most of his life. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School class of 2001. He was very active in the show choir. He obtained an Associate degree at Northeast State Community College in Broadcasting. Stephen attended Middle Tennessee State University, earning a bachelor's in the Recording Industry.
Stephen loved music; he enjoyed singing for God at Hope Church. He was an elder at the church and on the praise team. His walk with Christ was essential to his life, and he lived it daily. He lived daily to testify to the grace and love for others that Christ commanded us to follow. He would do anything to help another whenever he could.
Stephen also enjoyed the great outdoors, often hiking or kayaking with his best friends and spoiling his dog, Jack. He also enjoyed volunteering and being involved in the community. He was a big advocate and volunteer chair for Kingsport Funfest and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. He worked at the Bristol Motor Speedway for many years, where he made many special friendships, and most recently worked at Eastman Credit Union as a training specialist. The most common words his coworkers described him as were genuine, kind, supportive, and uplifting.
Stephen is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Berneda and Warren Wright; paternal grandparents, Virgie and John Jackson; uncle, Jeff Jackson.
Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Teresa Clark and husband Carroll; sister, Rachel Killen and husband Tyran; brother, Daniel Jackson; nephews, Ethan and Austin Killen; nieces, Brier Jackson and Kenna Shirks; two best friends, Matt Johnson and Lance Rutledge who have been inseparable since middle school.
Visitation will be held at Christ Fellowship on Thursday, March 16th, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker opening and Pastor Rick Keller from Hope Church. The family requests everyone to dress casually, as Stephen would prefer everyone be comfortable.
Graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Friday at 11 am for close friends and family.
The family of Stephen A. Jackson and Jack would like to thank especially the good Samaritans that took to action in his time of need, members of the Holston Valley Emergency Room, and first responders.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a charitable donation to St. Jude or his home church, Hope Church.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.