KINGSPORT - Stephen A. Jackson, 40, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.

Stephen was born in 1983 in Kingsport, TN, where he resided most of his life. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School class of 2001. He was very active in the show choir. He obtained an Associate degree at Northeast State Community College in Broadcasting. Stephen attended Middle Tennessee State University, earning a bachelor's in the Recording Industry.

