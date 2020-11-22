CHURCH HILL - Stella McLain Christian went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 following a brief illness.
Stella was a lifelong resident of Mt. Carmel and was a member of Belmont Baptist Church where she served her Lord and Savior through music ministry and teaching. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She gave of herself as a pastor’s wife in her husband’s ministry as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Claude Ray Christian; son, Rev. Danny R Christian; grandson, Joshua M. Christian; two sisters Ada Arnold & Mary Lou Johnson; her parents, Charles Herbert McLain & Mayme Frazier McLain.
Stella M. Christian is survived by one son Rev. Gordon Christian & wife, Donna; one granddaughter, Sarah Christian Ratliff & husband, Chris; sisters, Leola Jessee & Geneva Wheelock, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, dear friends, and Donna’s extended family members who loved Ms. Stella as their very own.
Due to health considerations, a private graveside service was held at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
The Christian family expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff of Preston Place Suites where Stella had resided over the past four years. In addition, the healthcare heroes at Ballad Health Holston Valley who served her well.
