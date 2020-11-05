APPALACHIA, VA. - Stella Mae Christian, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Lee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pennington Gap, Va.
Born in Lee County, Va., she lived most of her life in Appalachia, Va. She and her husband, Robert, owned and operated the former Christian Grocery in Appalachia, Va. She was of Holiness faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Christian; two children, Shirley June Barker and Patton Wayne Christian; her parents, Henry and Beulah (Blake) Cooper; sister, Zelma Deboard; and brothers, Walter Cooper, Dewey Cooper, Lloyd Cooper, Avis Cooper and Velton Cooper.
She is survived by her children, Robert Earl Christian, Jr., Billy Dewey Christian, Craig Velton Christian and Sharon Darlene Christian; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, June Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at American Legion Cemetery with Pastor Willie Barker officiating. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Christian family.