Stella Ann Waycaster, 67, a former resident of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Alcoa, TN.The full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.