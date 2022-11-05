Stella Ann Waycaster, 67, a former resident of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on Monday, October 31, 2022, in Alcoa, TN.

The full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

