KINGSPORT - Stefin Riggins, 52, of Kingsport, died Friday afternoon at his parent’s home due to a cardiac arrest. Stefin was born in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School, class of 87, where he loved soccer and band. He loved his family, Dobyns Bennett, UT and Tennessee Titans. Stefin retired from Southwest Airlines.
He is survived by his former wife, Denise Riggins; son, Dylan Riggins; daughter, Madison Riggins; parents, Walter and Linda Riggins and brothers, Chad Riggins (Lori) and Ryan Riggins (Kristi).
A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday at First Baptist Church with Marvin Cameron officiating.
