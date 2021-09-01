Starr Virginia Hopkins-King went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Starr was born in Ohio but was raised in Kingsport, Tennessee. She loved the Lord, her family, her grand babies and great-grandbabies. She liked to crochet and enjoyed nature, especially the beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer King; parents, Mary Davidson and Paul Hopkins and brother Clarence Hood.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lori McMurray (Noah), Beth Casey (Tim); a son, Timmy King (Becky); sisters, Paulette Hopkins and Shelley Hopkins; a sister-in-law, Frankie Adams; grandchildren, Kelly Houseright, Josh McMurray, Hannah Whittington (Jordan) and Hunter King; great-grandchildren, Raylan Whittington, and Skylar McMurray; special niece Missy Jones (Mark) and great-nephew, Josh Frye.
Pallbearers will be Tim King, Kelly Houseright, Jordan Whittington, Hunter King, Noah McMurray, Josh McMurray and Tim Casey.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021 at East Tennessee Funeral Home Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee, 37617 with Pastor Mike Robinson and Pastor Larry Browder officiating. Friends may visit anytime at the home of Lori McMurray, 198 DoubleSprings Road, Fall Branch, Tennessee 37656.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago IL, 60601 or The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Starr Virginia Hopkins-King.