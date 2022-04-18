ROGERSVILLE, TN- Stanley Reid Hart, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer.
Stanley was a loving husband, father, son, papaw, and brother who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, camping, the outdoors and loved to get out riding motorcycles. Stanley had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone, always putting everyone before himself.
He was preceded in death by his father, Laney Hart; uncles, Charlie Hart, and Bill Day; grandmother, Emma Mallory; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Stanley is survived by his loving wife, Victoria Hart; mother, Emma Hart; children, Devin and Trevor Hart, Tyler, Chase, Shannon, and Casey Swift; grandchildren, Jessee, and Julie Hart; brothers, Keith Hart (Trixie Rhyne), Nicky Day, Josh Looney, and Kenny Simpson; father and mother-in-law, Kevin Ortegel and Donna Hickman; sister-in-law, Tonya McMurray, as well as many dear friends and family members.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Byars Cemetery in Whitetop, VA. with Rev. Wayne Begley officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be Trevor Hart, Chase and Tyler Swift, Kenny Simpson, Doug Donihe, Michael Smith, and Josh Looney.
Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.
To leave an online message for the Hart family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
