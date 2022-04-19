ROGERSVILLE, TN- Stanley Reid Hart, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 PM at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Byars Cemetery in Whitetop, VA. with Rev. Wayne Begley officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Serving as pallbearers will be Trevor Hart, Chase and Tyler Swift, Kenny Simpson, Doug Donihe, Michael Smith, and Josh Looney.
Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.
