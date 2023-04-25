Stanley "Lige" Manis Apr 25, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Stanley "Lige" Manis, dedicated husband, father to two, papaw to nine, great-papaw to one, and friend to many, departed this life on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the age of 68.Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jamey Burton officiating. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Persia Cemetery.Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Manis Family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Food Fruit Growing LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Pearl Egan Delmis “Modie” Elmore Keith Ruby Sara Sumrall Fudge Robert James White Shelby Jean Owens Hattie Christine DeBord Christopher "Chris" Bishop Benjamin Greg Moore Margaret June Winstead Clendenon Thomas Wayne Green