ROGERSVILLE - Stanley "Lige" Manis, dedicated husband, father to two, papaw to nine, great-papaw to one, and friend to many, departed this life on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the age of 68.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.

