ROGERSVILLE - Stanley "Lige" Manis, dedicated husband, father to two, papaw to nine, great-papaw to one, and friend to many, departed this life on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the age of 68. He was born to Jim J. and Margaret Good Manis on January 15, 1955. Stanley graduated from Bulls Gap High School in 1973. Soon after he began to work for IPC & L until his retirement in 2018. He married Donna Smith on June 16, 1973, and they had two children Brandy and Michael. This year will be their 50th wedding anniversary. They are members of McCloud Baptist Church until he wasn't able to attend. Stanley loved fishing, especially cat fishing and he also loved working in his sawmill. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is daughter Brandy Horne and her children Haley
(Brody) Duncan, Natalie Henley, Kaylee Henley, Emme Henley, Trace Horne, Camron Horne and Chloe Horne. Son, Michael (MaryBeth) Manis and their children McKenley Manis and Gibson Manis. One great-grandchild by mother Natalie Henley and Father Jamie Lawson. Two sisters Novella Eidson and Joanne (Hugh) Fletcher, one brother Robbie (Michelle) Manis all of Rogersville.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jamey Burton officiating.
Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Persia Cemetery.