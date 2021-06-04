CHURCH HILL - Stanley Leon Sherfey, 69, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Benny Spears and Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Music by Hilltop Mission Church.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Kingsport. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to proceed to the graveside.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Sexton, Jacob Sexton, Leland Holder, Nathaniel Holder, and Tracy Stinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Sexton and Jason Zink.