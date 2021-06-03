CHURCH HILL - Stanley Leon Sherfey, 69, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1951, to the late Earl and Bertie Sherfey. Stanley was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing good ole gospel music, building cabinets, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Orville Sherfey; sister-in-law, Carolyn Sherfey; brothers-in-law, Junior Light and Jackie Morrison.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Sherfey; his daughters, Leslie Sherfey and fiancé Tracy Stinson, Rebecca Holder and husband Nathaniel; grandkids, Dwayne Sexton, Jacob Sexton and wife Nikki, Lauren Sexton and fiancé Jason Zink, Kelsey Carico, Leland Holder, and Destiny Holder; great-grandkids, Aubrey and Allie Zink, Bryce Sexton, and Kinley Carico; brothers, Orgie Sherfey and wife Loise, and William Sherfey; sisters, Louise Light, Linda Morrison and Ruth McNabb and husband Terry; loyal companion , Dusty; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Benny Spears and Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Music by Hilltop Mission Church.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Kingsport. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to proceed to the graveside.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Sexton, Jacob Sexton, Leland Holder, Nathaniel Holder, and Tracy Stinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Sexton and Jason Zink.