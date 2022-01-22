BOQUERÓN, PR - Stanley Jefferson Taylor, age 76, died on the morning of January 20, 2022 in his home in Boquerón, Puerto Rico.
Stanley was born in Lake City, Tennessee and graduated from Surgoinsville High School where he excelled in academics as well as sports. He was Salutatorian of his graduating class and was a star baseball and basketball player. He graduated from Dental School at the University of Tennessee in Memphis and practiced dentistry in Newbern, NC and Greeneville, TN.
After his career as a dentist, he worked as a sailboat captain, a commercial fisherman, and was active in several business ventures. He was known for his intellect and vocabulary and his ability to repair just about anything. He had a passion for golf, good food, travelling, and UT football. He made many lasting friendships during his time spent cruising his sailboat, Kairos, through the Caribbean.
He spent his later years in Boquerón, Puerto Rico playing golf, shooting pool, and enjoying the warm tropical climate and island culture. He was always an excellent host and tour guide and welcomed many visitors to his island home. During the summers, he traveled to the States to visit family and friends and took several trips to Canada, Ireland, Europe, South America, and Mexico.
Stan was predeceased by parents J.E. and June Taylor and baby sister Carol June Taylor.
He is survived by his longtime partner Rita Goegebeur, daughter and son-in-law Kimberly Taylor Bost and Mike, granddaughters Quinn Bost and Nora Bost, sisters and brothers-in-law Cathy Taylor Valley and Bill and Susan Taylor Smith and Steve, and brothers and sister-in-law, John and Laura Taylor and Andrew Taylor, as well as eleven nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held in Boquerón Puerto Rico as well as stateside where his many friends and loved ones will celebrate Stanley’s life and spend time remembering him together.
Courtesy for the family by Carter-Trent Funeral Home