GATE CITY, VA - Stanley “Stan” Franklin Parlier, Jr., 57, of Gate City, VA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in the Lynn Garden community of Kingsport, TN. He was the son of the late Stanley Franklin Parlier, Sr., and Nannie Beatrice Nash Parlier. He resided in Stanley Valley, VA for 27 years.
He was a hard-working husband, son, brother, and friend. Before his illness, he worked for Chick-Fil-A. He enjoyed hunting, cattle farming, NASCAR, concerts, and was a big UT fan. He was a faithful follower of Dr. Charles Stanley In Touch Ministries. His life and memory will live on in the hearts of the loved ones he left behind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 5 years on June 16, 2021, Monica Marie Parlier, the love of his life, and a brother, Ray Parlier.
Survivors include one brother, Sherrell Parlier of Chuckey, TN; one sister, Brenda Guess (Jerry) of Jonesborough, TN; one niece, Kristi Johnson (Davan); two nephews, Brad Parlier and Matthew Housewright (Danielle); one great-niece, Opal Parlier; one great-nephew, Lane Parlier; several cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 and 1:00 to 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 12, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services for Stan will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Dotson officiating. Special music will be provided by Jeff Melton, OB Foster, and Kim Dotson.
An entombment for Stanley will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the PARLIER, JR. family.