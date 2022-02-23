DUFFIELD, VA – Stanley Dean Williams, 62, passed away Wednesday, February 23.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ollie Williams; a brother, Ken Williams.
Surviving are his wife, Sandie Hood Williams; daughter, Rachel Cox and husband Ryne, Kingsport, TN; son, Russ Williams and girlfriend Annie Quarles; grandsons, Leo and Taylor Cox; brothers, Charles, Carl, Robert, Gary, Ricky and Roger Williams; sister, Betty Fields; close friends, Greg Hood and Robert Bledsoe.
Stanley loved helping people. He was so talented and could fix anything. He loved his family and always put us first. He would say as long as we were happy, he was happy. He will be greatly missed but he’s gone on home. His last words were, “My work is done.”
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, February 25, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating. TJ Hood will provide the Eulogy.
Music will be provided by Jason and Carrie Ann Rhoton.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Albert Williams, SR. Cemetery, Duffield, VA. The family will meet at 1:00 pm at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
