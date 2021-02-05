KINGSPORT - Stanley Bledsoe, 70, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital following a brief illness. He was born June 18, 1950, in Lee County, VA to the late Echol and Margaret Maness Bledsoe.
Stanley was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed playing golf, gardening, listening to country music and working on antique cars.
Stanley was a member of the Kingsport Antique & Rod club. He was the owner of Battery Depot, Gate City, VA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bettina Sue Rhoton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jenny Murphy Bledsoe; daughter, Kara LeAnn Bledsoe; son, William Travis Bledsoe; grandchildren, Aurie and Kathryn Bledsoe, Rose Donavan; sister, Monica Rhoton (Lonnie); brothers, Echol Marcelle Bledsoe (Lois) and Randy Bledsoe (Betsy); brother-in-law, Donald Rhoton; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Bill Noe and Rayford Dingus.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A private family Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Kern officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Bill Noe, Rayford Dingus, Jimmy Edwards, Andrew Bledsoe, Travis Darnell and Boone Gibson.
Members of the Kingsport Antique & Rod Club are asked to drive their antique cars and assemble at Oak Hill Funeral Home on Monday by 1:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and Graveside Service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ronald McDonald House at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses on the second floor at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Stanley Bledsoe and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.