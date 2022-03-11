KINGSPORT – Stacie Lynn Sensabaugh, 48, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at her residence.
Stacie was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and graduated from Sullivan North High School. She was a strong, loving single mother who loved her sons more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bob Sensabaugh, Patsy Lawson; and her sister, Connie Sensabaugh. Stacie loved them all dearly.
Stacie is survived by her sons, Cane, Corey, and Dakota Sensabaugh; Mimi to, Cienna and Brayden; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Ross Campground Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
