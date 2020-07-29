COLUMBUS, GA - SSG Parker Gordon Fox passed away at his home in Columbus, GA, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 25. He is survived by his parents, David and Brenda (Ogle) Fox; his grandparents, Kermit and Marie Fox; his sister, Madelyn Fox-Defago; his brother-in-law, Jefferson Defago; his nephew, Elliott Defago; his brother, Jackson Fox; his life partner, Makenzie (Hargrave) Fox; and his dog, Willie Nelson Fox.
Parker was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School (Class of 2012), where he was on the wrestling team. He joined the Army in 2014 and was stationed at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, before working as a Sniper Instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School in Ft. Benning, GA. Parker was a talented musician and singer who enjoyed playing his guitar with friends and family. He treasured his 1962 Gibson B-25, gifted to him by his grandfather. Music was an integral part of his life, and he loved discovering new artists and songs. Parker’s vibrant personality left an impact on everyone he encountered, and stories abound of his kindness and generosity towards others in their times of need. His legacy is one of loyalty, thoughtfulness, joy, compassion, and deep friendships.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM EST on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport, TN. Due to COVID-19 seating restrictions, the service will also be live-streamed and can be accessed by visiting www.waverlyroadpc.org. Committal Service and Interment will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Garden of the Last Supper at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Collin Adams officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and members of the Army National Guard. Pallbearers will be Jefferson Defago, Alexander Hargrave, Adrian Hargrave, Quenton Schur, Jackson Fox and Clint Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jakob Curtis and Madelyn Defago.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium in his name, or to Lifeline for Vets, the Veterans Suicide Prevention Channel, or Project Echelon.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Fox family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for SSG Parker Gordon Fox and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.