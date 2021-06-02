DUFFIELD, VA - Sonya Ann (Pierson) Miller, 42, Duffield, VA passed away, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap, VA.
Sonya was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 10, 1978, and was the daughter of Burgess Bruce and Anna Rhea (Falin) Pierson.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wendell Bruce Pierson, and great nephew, Bradley Pierson.
Surviving is her husband, Jason Miller; parents, Burgess Bruce and Anna Rhea Pierson; sister, Sheila Kearney and husband, Chuck; father and mother-in-law, Dewey and Betty Miller; nieces and nephews, Samantha Clark, Aaron Pierson, Christina Kearney, and Robert Stacy; her fur babies, Sissy, Gracie, Chloe, and Piper; special friend, Amanda Triplett; along with many other friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Barrett Cemetery, Copper Creek, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Barrett Cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Miller family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sonya Ann (Pierson) Miller.