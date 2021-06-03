DUFFIELD, VA - Sonya Ann (Pierson) Miller, 42, Duffield, VA passed away, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Barrett Cemetery, Copper Creek, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Barrett Cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Miller family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sonya Ann (Pierson) Miller.