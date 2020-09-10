KINGSPORT - Sonya LaFrance Christian, 59, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitch Russell and Rev. Earl Dunn officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
