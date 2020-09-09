KINGSPORT - Sonya LaFrance Christian, 59, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Sonya was originally from Hawkins County but resided in Sullivan County. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. Sonya worked at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, where she retired, as a surgical tech.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Arnold “Cotton” Russell and Barbara Feagins Fields, paternal and maternal grandparents, sister, Cheryl Bratton.
Sonya is survived by her husband, Neal “Eddie” Christian; son, Mark Newland; grandson, Ryan Newland; nephew, Josh Hood; niece, Jessica Ketron.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Mitch Russell and Rev. Earl Dunn officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Christian family, please visit us at www.johnsonwarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Christian family.