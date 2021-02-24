MOUNT CARMEL - Sonya Catherine Benton Redman, 55, of Mount Carmel, TN, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Due to COVID-19 please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the First Apostolic Christian Church, 201 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Bro. Freddie Lee Redman, Jr., Pastor Don Madden and Pastor Tim Carver officiating. Music will be provided by Andrea Carver and Katrina Hensley. An Entombment Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of Sonya’s caregivers.
The care of Sonya Redman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.