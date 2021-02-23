MOUNT CARMEL - Sonya Catherine Benton Redman, 55, of Mount Carmel, TN, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Kingsport and had lived in Mount Carmel for the past 28 years.
Sonya graduated from Sullivan South High School and from the University of Tennessee. She taught school at Cherokee High School, the Christian Life Academy, worked for Ballad Health at the Breast Center and was currently teaching school at Volunteer High School. Sonya attended First Apostolic Christian Church and Victory Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.
She loved the beach, working in her flower garden and loved spending time with her family. Sonya was a talented musician and singer and loved worshipping God with her gifts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Benton and brother, Timothy Benton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 28 years, Freddie Lee Redman, Jr.; children, Courtney Elizabeth Redman and Kiersten Brooke Redman and husband, William Cipro; grandchildren, Leyland Redman and Maizie Cipro; father, Pastor Thomas R. Benton; sisters, Sherrie Carver and husband, Tim and Lisa Harrell and husband, Les; father-in-law, Freddie L. Redman, Sr. Sonya was very fond of her three nieces and four nephews and their spouses.
Due to COVID-19 please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the First Apostolic Christian Church, 201 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Bro. Freddie Lee Redman, Jr., Pastor Don Madden and Pastor Tim Carver officiating. Music will be provided by Andrea Carver and Katrina Hensley. An Entombment Committal Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of Sonya’s caregivers.
The care of Sonya Redman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.