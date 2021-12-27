CHURCH HILL - Sonja Yvonne Spary, 74, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Bellamy Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family request that in her honor that you consider offering random acts of kindness when the opportunity presents itself.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Spary family.