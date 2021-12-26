CHURCH HILL - Sonja Yvonne Spary, 74, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She had a passion for genealogy, crocheting, and reading. Sonja especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Thelma Lawrence and her special aunt, Mary Belle Rhodes.
Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Roger Spary; daughters, Rebekah Spary, April Brewer and husband George; granddaughters, Alaina and Grace Brewer; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Bellamy Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family request that in her honor that you consider offering random acts of kindness when the opportunity presents itself.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Spary family.