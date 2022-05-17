KINGSPORT - Sonja "Sonnie" Renell Hughes, 53, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.

