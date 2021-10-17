Sonja Kern-Nixon, 70, went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2021 in Bristol, TN.
Mrs. Kern-Nixon was born to the late Patrick Henry Kern and Lilly Jones Kern. Mrs. Kern-Nixon retired from Eastman Credit Union. Mrs. Kern-Nixon was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, John Henry (Henny) Kern and Charles Jackson Kern.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Nixon; her sons, Christopher Starnes and Shawn Starnes and wife Nikki; stepson, Mike Nixon and wife Stephanie; her special friend, Sheila Strong; her grandchildren, Zachary, Savannah, Jakob, Macee, Jared, Jenna, Jessalyn, Joseph(JJ), and Tessa; her sisters, and brother-in-laws, Trish and Chester Sexton-Stapleton, Sharon and Roy Nunn, Clairmae Legg, Anna Ruth and Delmoe Jessee; her brothers, and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Donnesse Kern, Lonnie and Ada Kern; along with three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be at Brookside Baptist Church, 1558 Vance Tank Road, Bristol, Tennessee on Monday October 18,2021, at 7pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.