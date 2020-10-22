Sona’s Story
KINGSPORT - Sona Foster, 79, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after a brave struggle with cancer. She attended Carson-Newman College and completed her degree in elementary education at Bethune-Cookman College. Sona led a long teaching career in public school systems in FL and NC, finally retiring from Washington County Schools in TN. She held a special place in her heart for each of her students and a passion for helping young children to get excited about learning.
Sona led a life of deep spiritual faith and selflessness in the way she loved and cared for others. As a devoted wife and daughter, she took loving care of both her husband and her father throughout their long illnesses. She was a loving mother whose greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, sharing meals, laughing together, and lifting each other up. She was a best friend, encourager and spiritual guide to her sisters and close cousins.
Sona was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Donald Foster; her parents, Cecil and Berniece Burchett; and her sister, Pat Hollenkamp.
She is survived by her three daughters, Robin Schell and husband Bob of Greeneville, TN, Cheri Triplet and husband Todd, of Riner, VA, and Andrea Hodges and husband Aaron, of Bristol, TN; six grandchildren, Russell Schell, Rachel Schell, Olivia Schell, Emily Triplet, Abby Hodges, and Anna Grace Hodges; great-granddaughter, Harper Schell; two sisters, Connie Smith of Atlanta, GA, and Viv Lees and husband Doug of Midlothian, VA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Second Harvest Food Bank, Food for Kids Program, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.