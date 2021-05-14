KINGSPORT - Solan M. Hulsey Jr., age 96, of Kingsport, TN was born in Jasper, Alabama, and he moved to LePanto, Arkansas at a young age. He was made to quit school by his Father in the 7th grade in order to pick cotton. Solan joined the United States Navy at age 18 and shipped to the South Pacific to fight the Japanese. He was assigned to a LSD2 that landed the Marines on Iwo Jima, that planted the flag on Suribachi.
Solan was an extraordinary man. He met his wife of nearly 75 years at an Army Depot between Williams and Flagstaff, Arizona. He worked for the Arizona Highway Department, and was a reserve officer with the Arizona Highway Patrol. He moved his family to Southwest Colorado in 1955 and retired 30 years later from El Paso Natural Gas Co.
Solan raised horses to ride the high country every year where he would fish for native trout and hunt elk. He also trapped and skinned beaver, bobcat, and fox from 1958-1970. From age 77 until age 82, the State of Colorado hired him six months out of each of those years to trap beaver and call up mountain lion and shoot them. He trapped beaver on the ranch of Louis L’amour.
During his whole life he actively worked at winning people to Christ. From picking up little kids and driving them to church on Sunday, to leaving a gospel tract with the tip inside at a restaurant, and to leading people to Christ one on one. He was a man who was fiercely loyal to the inerrant Scriptures, to Christ, to the Flag, and the Constitution of the United States.
Temporarily left behind are his wife, Jeane Hulsey; son, Bud Hulsey; Granddaughter, Chesna Quillen; and Great-grandchildren, Aiden and Alysse.
There will be no receiving of friends, but the funeral service will be held at 4PM on Sunday, May 16 2021 at First Christian Church, downtown Kingsport with Pastor Phip Sams presiding. A graveside service will immediately follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with military honors provided by Post 2108.
