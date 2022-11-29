2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Smitty Douglas Baker, 73, of Pennington Gap, Virginia, passed away, Monday, November 28, 2022, surrounded by those most cherished to him.

JONESVILLE, VA - He was born in St. Charles, Virginia, on August 5th, 1949, the son of the late Ralph and Geneva Baker. He graduated from St. Charles High School, in 1967. In 1971, he received a Bachelor of Science degree, in Business Administration, from Lincoln Memorial University. He received his Master of Science degree in Psychology from Union College, in Barbourville, Kentucky, in 1988.

