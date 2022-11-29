2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Smitty Douglas Baker, 73, of Pennington Gap, Virginia, passed away, Monday, November 28, 2022, surrounded by those most cherished to him.
JONESVILLE, VA - He was born in St. Charles, Virginia, on August 5th, 1949, the son of the late Ralph and Geneva Baker. He graduated from St. Charles High School, in 1967. In 1971, he received a Bachelor of Science degree, in Business Administration, from Lincoln Memorial University. He received his Master of Science degree in Psychology from Union College, in Barbourville, Kentucky, in 1988.
Smitty served as an educator for 34-years, most recently retiring, in September 2022. He began teaching as an Adjunct Psychology Professor, at Southeast Community College, in Middlesboro, Kentucky and Mountain Empire Community College, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Smitty finished his distinguished career as full-time Professor and Chair of the Psychology division, at MECC, where he was loved by his students and respected by his peers.
Smitty was a member of the St. Charles United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Miles Lodge No. 165, in Pennington Gap, Virginia., where he served as a 51-year Master Mason and Shriner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Mona Baker; his son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Mary Beth Baker, of Jonesville; two precious grandchildren, Olivia and Walker Baker; special sister-in-law, Lisa Rasnic and nephew Adam Pendergraft.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. A service of honor and remembrance will immediately follow with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. Special music will be provided by Olivia Baker and Mike Sprinkle. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway with Masonic Rites presented by Miles Lodge #165. Everyone who would like to travel in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville by 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.m Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Baker family.