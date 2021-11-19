KINGSPORT, TN – Silas (Si) Dana Frazier III, age 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He courageously battled esophageal cancer for 7 months. Born on October 20, 1961 to the the late Silas Dana (S.D.), Jr. and Carolyn Carr Frazier.
He was employed by Ballad Health as a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jill (Riffe) Frazier, their sons, Ethan and Heath; two sisters Cathy (Randall) Steward and Patti (Bobby) Janutolo, and nieces Mattie Janutolo and Claire Steward.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to http://bridgehome.org or https://www.ecaware.org (Esophageal Cancer Awareness). A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Spring.