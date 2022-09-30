GREENEVILLE - Sidney Madison Bright, 83 of Greeneville, Tennessee found rest on Thursday September 29, 2022. He
was born on December 22, 1938, in Kingsport, Tennessee. Sidney was of the Methodist faith and served as a Trustee at Carter Station United Methodist Church in Albany.
In his early teens his family moved to Church Hill, Tennessee where he attended high school. After high school he worked the front counter at Freels Drugs and decided to become a pharmacist. He attended ETSU and then the University of Tennessee Pharmacy School in Memphis.
While in Memphis he met the love of his life Sylvia Temple Rolen of Chattanooga and married her in
1962. They enjoyed 56 years of beautiful life together until Sylvia passed in 2019. After graduation, the couple moved to Chattanooga where their daughter Mary Louise was born. With the exception of a “scatter brained” move to Florida for three months, Sidney lived his entire life in Tennessee. The past fifty years were spent in Mosheim and Greeneville where Sidney worked as a pharmacist at Rexall (later Revco), Indian Path Hospital of Kingsport, Laughlin Hospital, and retired from Greene Valley Development Center in 2008. Sidney enjoyed photography and even built a darkroom in the basement of his house. His father instilled an interest in flying. Sidney got his private pilot license and was a member of the Greeneville Flying Club for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia, mother Winne Lee Bradford Bright, father Leslie Newland Bright, brothers Willard, Leonard, Hubert, and Dwight, and sister Lillian Riner. Sidney will be
remembered by his daughter Mary Louise (Mike) Eklund of Newport TN, grandson Aaron (Sara) Eklund of Madison, WI, brothers Alan of Kingsport and Gary of Surgoinsville, VA and Sister Susan of Kingsport and a collection of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sidney was the Treasurer of the Albany cemetery for many years. He and Sylvia will be laid to rest in the cemetery in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Feeding America. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.