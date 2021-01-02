GATE CITY, VA – Sidney Allen “Sid” Darnell, 84 of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Nova Healthcare in Weber City following a brief illness. Born in Scott County, VA, he had lived in Kingsport for most of his life. Sid worked as superintendent for Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, retiring after 36 years. He was a member of Full Gospel Mission Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Darnell; his second wife, Shirley Grizzle Darnell; his parents, Garland and Laura Hunley Darnell; an infant daughter, Donna Darnell, Patricia Tipton and Barbara Sharp; infant sister, Mary Darnell; brothers, Willis Darnell, James Darnell, Mitchell Darnell.
Sid is survived by his daughters, Helen Blair (Larry) and Debra Ownby; step-daughter, Michelle Berry (Jeff); sisters, Amlyjean Reed and Zadie Mae Reed (Kenny); brothers, Kyle Darnell, Otis Darnell and Bascom Darnell (Wilma); grandchildren, April Trent, Lorie Murray, Scottie Tipton, Amber Glover and Matthew Phillips; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Gary Hunley and Brother Milburn Farmer officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family requests that all attendees wear mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Nova Healthcare, especially Paul Green, Lena Stewart and Dr. Berndt.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Darnell family.