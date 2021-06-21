KINGSPORT - Shirley W. Taylor, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at home after a brief illness. Born in Kingsport, where she had resided all of her life, Shirley was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. She had worked as a secretary at Tennessee Eastman and retired from the Kingsport City School System after 25 years of service. Shirley had been a member of First Baptist Church all of her life. After retirement she enjoyed painting, art classes and poetry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orbin Taylor; grandson, Weston Montgomery; and 2 sisters, Bessie Pecktol and Billie Blankenbeckler.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Terri Taylor Cox and husband, Terry; son, Scott Taylor and wife, Tricia; grandchildren, Sarah Henderson and husband, Lucas, and Sam Taylor and wife, Sophia; great-grandchildren, Levi, Romilly and Parker Kate; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the atrium at First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.