KEOKEE, VA - Shirley Sue (Barker) Rogers, 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at her home.

She was a graduate of Keokee High School and a past member of the Keokee Community Action Group. She loved to sew and garden. She was of Baptist faith.

