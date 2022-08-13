KEOKEE, VA - Shirley Sue (Barker) Rogers, 86, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at her home.
She was a graduate of Keokee High School and a past member of the Keokee Community Action Group. She loved to sew and garden. She was of Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rogers; son-in-law, Randy Hamm; parents, James and Lelia Barker; and sisters, Norma Lou Fleenor and Jo Ann Estep.
Surviving are her daughters, Tammy Hamm (Mike Ellis) and Gina Leonard (D. D.), both of Keokee, Va.; grandchildren, Joey Hamm Thompson, Anthony Leonard, Andrew Leonard and Trevor Hamm; great grandchildren, Sophie Hamm, London Bresee, Hunter Leonard, Hadlee Leonard, Boone Leonard, Easton Leonard Axlynn Hamm and Dayton Thompson; brother, Jimmy Dale Barker, Mount Sterling, Ky.; sister, Tonya Barker, Keokee, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00pm Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with the Rev. Alan Collier officiating.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am Monday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Grandsons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Rogers family.