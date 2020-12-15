KINGSPORT - Shirley Steele Boyd 76, of Kingsport passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Shirley loved dancing, camping, and traveling. She retired from Indian Path Medical Center after nearly 30 years in the medical profession as a nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lacy and Margie Steele; daughter, Rebecca McPeak; sister, Judy Alexander; brothers, Jimmy Steele, Lacy Steele Jr., and Jack Steele.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Leon Boyd; grandson, Matthew McPeak and wife Destiny; son-in-law, Bob McPeak and wife Angie; brother, Billy Joe Steele and wife Christine.
No formal services will be conducted at this time due to Covid-19.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their loving care over the last few weeks.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Boyd family