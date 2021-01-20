KINGSPORT - Shirley S. (Murray) Bartley, 75, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Depew’s Chapel UMC Cemetery with her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Grills providing a Eulogy.
Everyone planning to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at 10:50 am at the cemetery on Thursday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending is required to use a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, 400 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN. 37604.
