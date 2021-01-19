KINGSPORT - Shirley S. (Murray) Bartley, 75, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born on June 7, 1945 in Kingsport, a daughter of the late Vernon and Oma (Conkin) Murray. Shirley had a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Glenda Feagins and Janice Murray; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bessie and Herb Bartley; Brothers-in-law, Everette, Johnny and Tony Bartley, Tommy Feagins, Emerson Jackson and Bill Addington.
Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, Roy Bartley, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Joe Grills, Kingsport; son, Mark Bartley, Fall Branch; Granddaughter, Kaitlyn Grills, Kingsport; Grandson, Brayden Bartley, Fall Branch; sisters, Evelyn Jackson, Kingsport, and Denise Addington, Hilton Head, SC; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Henry Reyes, Colonial Heights, TN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Earl and Jackie Bartley, Kingsport; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Depew’s Chapel UMC Cemetery with her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Grills providing a Eulogy.
Everyone planning to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at 10:50 am at the cemetery on Thursday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone attending is required to use a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, 400 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN. 37604.
To express condolences to the Bartley family, please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com