A Pastor’s Wife Extraordinaire
KINGSPORT - Shirley Ann Starnes Harris, 85, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a courageous battle with Alzheimer Disease.
A Pastor’s Wife Extraordinaire
KINGSPORT - Shirley Ann Starnes Harris, 85, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a courageous battle with Alzheimer Disease.
Born in Kingsport a daughter of the late Horton and Lucy Honeycutt Starnes, she has resided in this area her entire life. She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1955. Shirley earned an associate degree in Business Administration at the age of 50. She married Richard Harris on August 19, 1955 in Kingsport. Shirley had worked for Kingsport City School System in the cafeteria. She was a member at Calvary Baptist Church, taught Sunday School and worked in the church music ministry. Shirley will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, meme and friend who loved doing needle work. She was “A Pastor’s Wife Extraordinaire.”
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Asbury Place, Holston Manor, Holston Valley Medical Center 6th floor nursing staff and Amedysis Hospice, for comfort and support they provided.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Hope “Cindy” Pettigrew; sister-in-law, Linda Lou Harris.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Richard Harris; children, Ted Richard “Spud” Harris, Jr. and wife Beth of Hendersonville, NC; daughter, Joy Suzanne “Suzie” Hunter (Rev. Jeff) of Knoxville; son-in-law, Dr. Andrew Pettigrew of Chantilly, VA; honored friend and family member, Linda Williams Harris of Hendersonville, NC; six grandchildren, Lindsay Pettigrew Zenelis and husband George, Haley Harris Parent, Dr. Lauren Avery Pettigrew, Emily Faith Harris, Olivia Calloway Larkins and husband Matt, Alison Nicole Hunter; two great-granddaughters, Sullivan Parent and Alexandra Zenelis; one great-grandson, Xander Gage Ellis; special friend, Lynn Smith.
The family will receive friends, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Jeff Hunter and Dr. Donnie Brannen officiating; Rev. Michael Caywood song leader; and special soloist will be Lemuel Mixon.
Graveside service will be held, Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. At East Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Donnie Brannen officiating. Those attending graveside committal services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Deacons of Calvary Baptist Church.
Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine St. Kingsport, TN 37664 for the music ministry or children’s ministry.
Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.