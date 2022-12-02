Shirley S. Harris Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Pastor’s Wife ExtraordinaireKINGSPORT - Shirley Ann Starnes Harris, 85, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a courageous battle with Alzheimer Disease.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Shirley Ann Starnes Harris Funeral Home Pastor Holston Valley Medical Center Wife Arrangement Recommended for you