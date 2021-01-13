ROGERSVILLE - Shirley Richardson Graham, age 83, of Rogersville passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 following a period of declining health.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M.to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Price officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences made be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
