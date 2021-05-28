ABINGDON, VA – Shirley Rebecca “Becky” Reasor Holbrook, 81, left her earthly home suddenly on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, to join her husband of forty-seven years, Eugene Holbrook.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, a Memorial Service for Shirley Rebecca “Becky” Reasor Holbrook will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Dr. Steven Pollard officiating. Inurnment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. A Celebration of Becky’s life will follow the Inurnment, at her lake home with dinner and fellowship with family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any dementia and heart disease research organizations. Online condolences may be sent to the Holbrook family through our website and the funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.