INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Shirley Rae (Zambo) Borah age 78, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Hammond, IN and resided for many years in Kingsport, Tennessee. She is survived by her son, Scott (Danielle) Borah; granddaughter, Ashley Borah, grandson, Brandon Borah; brother, Dan (Jacquie) Zambo; niece, Miranda (Pete) Panos; nephews Kris (Rhonda) Zambo, Aaron Zambo and Mark (LeAnna ) Corona; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves behind some very special friends and caregivers Bob and Janel Lange and Annie Lange of Kingsport, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Marie (Speski) Zambo, and sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Rudy Corona. Shirley was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Kingsport, TN, where a memorial service will be held at St Dominic Catholic Church on a future date.
Shirley was a 13-year-old recording artist known as “Tipsie Lee” with hit singles, “Traveling Love” and “How Could You?”
She attended Hammond Tech High School and had a career as a bank teller and manager. Shirley was a social butterfly and naturally attracted many friends in her life both young and old. She had a special way of making even perfect strangers feel loved and valued. She was an extremely loving and caring person who will be missed by her family and friends.