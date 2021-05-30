Shirley R. Gardner May 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILTONS - Shirley R. Gardner, 87, of Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday May 30, 2021, at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley R. Gardner Va Funeral Home Scott County Arrangement Lord Residence Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.