HILTONS, VA - Shirley R. Gardner of Hiltons, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Gardner; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Vernon Estepp; brother-in-law, Tommy Cox; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Raymond and Willierae Gardner and John and Sue D’Agostino; and parents Shields and Emma Blakely.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla Carter and husband Tony, Beverly Stidham and husband Tim all of Hiltons. Also survived by her grandchildren, Michael and Aaron Carter, Daniel and Silk Carter, Cory and Elizabeth Stidham, Grace and Cody Bruner and great-grandchildren Reed and Hannah Beth Bruner and baby Stidham due in July. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Cox of Church Hill, TN and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was a member of Hiltons United Methodist Church. Shirley was active in the United Methodist Women as a member, local officer and district officer. She served her church as Treasurer and devoted Sunday School Teacher for many years.
Shirley served as a Foster Grandparent with MEOC program for Headstart contributing ten years of service before retiring.
Burial service will be held at Holston View Cemetery on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jason Ratliff officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend. Family members will serve as pallbearers and special music provided by Grace Bruner and Cory Stidham. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
A special “Thank You” to Hospice Care and her caregiver Teresa Vermillion during this time of in-home care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Gardner family.