FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Shirley Osborne Hillman 86, of Ft. Blackmore, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Nova Healthcare and Rehab following an extended illness. She was a graduate of Dungannon High School and Whitney School of Business. She worked at Fuller & Hillman, General Shale and Tennessee Eastman before doing bookkeeping for her and her husband, Dwight’s dry cleaning business. Shirley was a member of Slant United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Hillman; her parents, Ray and Laura Starnes Osborne; brother, Donald Ray Osborne (Wanda Jean); niece, Lindsey Osborne.
Shirley is survived by her niece, Kari Albarado (Jonathan); great-nieces, Marleigh and Peyton Albarado; special friends, Rita and James Perry.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Slant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace, 313 East Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Hillman family.